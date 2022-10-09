Karachi bears brunt of hot weather, mercury ranges 38-40 C

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast hot weather Karachi and suburbs with maximum temperature likely to range between 38-40 Celsius on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday predicted hot weather spell in the port city from Saturday to Monday (tomorrow).

Weather is likely to become hotter in Karachi and suburbs with maximum temperature to range between 38° to 40° Celsius for three days, weather office said.

Hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

The Met Office forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday, while cold weatehr in northern parts of the country.

The weather will remain dry in most parts of Pakistan on Monday, while a hot weather in the country’s south.

A hot and dry weather reported in most areas of the country in last 24 hours.

Maximum temperature 40 degree Celsius was recorded at Sibi, Turbat, Lasbela and Gwadar, all four districts of Balochistan province.

