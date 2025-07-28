Karachi board extends inter part-I admission deadline

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has extended the deadline for Inter part-I admissions to August 8, ARY News reported.

Director General (DG) Colleges Sindh Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui said that the deadline has been extended following delays in the announcement of matric pre-engineering results in Karachi.

He said that the delayed release of results had impacted the admission process, but so far, 50 percent of students have successfully enrolled in colleges across the city.

To facilitate the process, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui said that facilitation centres and desks have been established in colleges throughout Karachi to assist students during the extended period.

The BIEK also offers a facility of online enrollment. Student can get enrolled by following the below procedure.