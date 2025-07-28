Karachi board extends inter part-I admission deadline

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has extended the deadline for Inter part-I admissions to August 8, ARY News reported.
Director General (DG) Colleges Sindh Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui said that the deadline has been extended following delays in the announcement of matric pre-engineering results in Karachi.
He said that the delayed release of results had impacted the admission process, but so far, 50 percent of students have successfully enrolled in colleges across the city.
To facilitate the process, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui said that facilitation centres and desks have been established in colleges throughout Karachi to assist students during the extended period.
The BIEK also offers a facility of online enrollment. Student can get enrolled by following the below procedure.
- Click on Online Enrollment Web Portal system
- If you are new, then please register yourself first with Email and Password and remember for further corrections and changes.
- When you register, you can update your profile.
- After completion of profile, click on the enrolment button
- Enter your credentials/data in the required fields according to matriculation details.
- Attach your picture (passport size with blue background), matric mark-sheet and college admission receipts and upload it.
- If you are from Other Board then you must have to submit/upload Permission from the BIEK and also Migration Certificate from concerned Board.
- If you are O-Levels / International Student then you have to take the equivalency from IBCC and upload instead of Migration.
- Finally the system will show one PDF file of Enrolment form, please download it and print it.
- Submit this Printed Enrollment form as Hardcopy at your concerned college.