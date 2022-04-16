Karachi: Bilquis Edhi laid to rest at Mewa Shah Graveyard

KARACHI: Renowned social worker Bilquis Edhi who passed away yesterday, was laid to rest at Karachi’s Mewa Shah graveyard, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Her funeral prayers were offered at the road alongside the New Memon Masjid near Boulton Market in Karachi after Zuhr prayers.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, his cabinet members, PTI’s Khurram Sherzaman, Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and other political and social workers were among those attended her funeral prayers in large number.

A police contingent presented the departed soul with guard of honour. The Sindh government has announced to observe a ‘day of mourning’ on sad demise of Bilquis Edhi.

Bilquis Edhi was the wife of renowned social worker and philanthropist Late Abdul Sattar Edhi. She passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday.

Bilquis Edhi had supported her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi to make Edhi Foundation the biggest welfare organisation in Pakistan. She was born in Karachi in 1947 and at the age of 16, she received nursing training from Edhi’s nursing school.

After the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi, she became the chairperson of the Edhi Foundation. She received the Hilal-i-Imtiaz award for her outstanding social service. She was honoured with Mother Teresa Award from India in 2015 and earlier shared prestigious Ramon Magasaysay Award for public service with her iconic spouse Abdul Sattar Edhi in year 1986.

