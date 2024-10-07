web analytics
31.3 C
Karachi
Monday, October 7, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Karachi blast kills two nationals, says Chinese embassy

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese nationals were killed and one injured in an explosion near the Jinnah international airport of Karachi on Sunday night, the Chinese embassy in Islamabad said in a statement on Monday.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families,” the statement says, adding the Chinese side has been working with Pakistani authorities in the aftermath.

The Chinese embassy has called on Islamabad to punish those responsible for a deadly attack on Chinese nationals near the airport in the Karachi.

The embassy urged Islamabad to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators. Chinese mission also emphasised the need of effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.