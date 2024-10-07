Karachi blast perpetrators sworn enemies of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemning the attack that took place in Karachi on Sunday night killing two Chinese nationals and injuring another, said the perpetrators of this dastardly incident could not be Pakistanis but were the sworn enemies of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Expressing his deep shock and sadness over the incident, the prime minister

offered his heartfelt condolences to the leadership and the people of China, particularly the families of the victims.

The prime minister, in a statement on his X timeline, also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that an immediate investigation was underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Pakistan stands committed to safeguarding our Chinese friends. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure their security and well-being,” he assured.

Its worth mentioning here that the death toll in Karachi blast jumped to three including two foreigners.

Chinese Embassy confirmed two of its nationals were killed in the blast on a road near the airport in Karachi and injured 10 others.