Karachi Blast: Attacker Shari Baloch’s residences raided in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have raided at least three places where Karachi University suicide bomber Shari Baloch and her family stayed before the deadly attack, ARY News reported.

According to police and investigation agencies, the attacker and her husband rented two apartments in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Delhi Colony which they seldom visited while her father had a house in his name in Scheme 33 which the family vacated days before the attack.

Neighbours says Shari Baloch seldom visited the flat in Gulistan-e-Jauhar which she rented about four years ago and never spoke to neighbours or anyone else in the apartment building. They told police that Shari Baloch’s family visited the flat in a car bearing a government registration plate.

The second place, owned by her father, was raided by law enforcement agencies and was sealed after recovery of a number of laptops and documents. Police say this was their primary residence as most of their belongings were found here.

Weeks ago, Shari Baloch’s sister Asma’s wedding ceremony too was held in the bungalow in Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33.

Shari Baloch’s husband also rented a house in Delhi Colony but vacated it sometime before the attack.

Police say the whole family is highly educated and even Shari Baloch’s sister Asma is a PhD doctor.

The April 26 suicide attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at University of Karachi, was carried out by Shari Baloch, a female member of a banned terror organisation.

A high-level investigation team comprising DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer is investigating the attack.

