Karachi blast: Walk-through gates at KU dysfunctional

KARACHI: All walk-through metal-detector gates installed at entrance points of Karachi University have been found to be dysfunctional, raising concerns over varsity security, ARY News reported.

According to details, there are four gates to enter intoKUpremisesand walk-through metal-detector gates were installed at three gates which were reportedly found to be not working.

Moreover, vehicles were also entering the Karachi University from the main entrance gate – also known as silver jubilee gate – without undergoing a security check.

Investigation team formed

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday formed a high-level team to probe the suicide bombing in Karachi that claimed four lives – three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen.

The four-member team, constituted by Karachi police chief under the DIGP CIA, has been directed to ensure that concrete efforts are made to help the CTD team and report progress on regular basis.

According to the notification, the DIGP of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) was appointed as the Convener of the four-member investigation committee while SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur, SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi and SSP AVCC Zubair Naseer will be members of the team.

At least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured as a van caught fire after an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi Tuesday afternoon.

