Karachi board announces intermediate exams schedule

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the intermediate examinations schedule, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the intermediate examinations will begin from June 18 in Karachi. The exams will continue till July 6.

It was learnt that the Sindh education department is likely to delay intermediate exams in the province owing to the first phase of local government elections scheduled on June 16.

Meanwhile, the education ministry had opposed any delay in intermediate exams in Karachi and Hyderabad where local government elections will take place in the second phase.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had conveyed Sindh government that the local bodies elections in Karachi and Hyderabad would be held on July 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that matric exams in Karachi were marred by mismanagement on part of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) and rampant cheating complaints.

The students were also compelled to give their annual paper by sitting on the floor in hot and humid weather conditions. In a video available with ARY News, the students in govt school can be seen sitting on the floor in a government school located at Malir’s Murad Memon Goth. Despite the capacity of 500 students in the school, the Karachi BISE made the school, an examination centre for over 800 students. https://arynews.tv/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/WhatsApp-Video-2022-05-31-at-10.53.42-AM-1.mp4

