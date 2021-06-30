Karachi board extends exam form submission deadline

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit forms for matric and intermediate examinations, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali.

The date for submission of examination forms for Science Group, General Science Group, Regular and Private Groups has been extended until July 2.

Last week, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the schedule for classes 9 and 10 exams.

According to the schedule, the exams will start on July 5. The science group exams will be conducted in the morning, while general group papers will be held in the evening shift.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali said that the duration of each paper will be 2 hours. “The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at11am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm.”

According to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin on July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and assessment.

On June 10, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced dates for matric and intermediate papers for all boards across the province.