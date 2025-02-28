Karachi Boat Basin assault suspect flees Balochistan

Police have identified the suspect involved in the Karachi Boat Basin assault incident, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the suspect involved in torturing a citizen along with his guards in Karachi Boat Basin area has been identified as Shahzain Mari, a Balochistan resident.

According to police sources, four security guards of Shahzain Mari have been arrested, and four Kalashnikov rifles have been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, the main suspect, Shahzain Mari, has reportedly fled to Quetta.

In response, South Zone Police conducted overnight raids in the Defense area in an effort to apprehend the fugitive.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Boat Basin police station on complaint of the victim.

In a video, the armed individuals were reversing their car and hitting another vehicle. Then they pulled out of their vehicle with weapons in their hands and started beating up the citizens in another car.

According to the complainant, six to seven armed men, who appeared to be under the influence, were involved in the attack. The incident occurred on February 19 within the limits of Boat Basin police station.

Speaking to ARY News, Sindh spokesperson Sadia Javed said that action will be taken against individuals possessing illegal arms in the province, including Karachi.