Karachi: Body of missing boy found from empty plot

KARACHI: The body of a 3-year-old boy who went missing four days ago has been found in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the body of a 3-year-old boy named Arham who went missing four days was reported at the Zainab Alert App, but rescue officials found his body from an empty plot.

The child’s uncle said on the 13th his nephew went missing and he was searched from Karachi to Hyderabad, but could not find him.

He accused the neighbour Naveed Hyderabadi of murdering Arham as he threatened him on Sunday after a quarrel. On the complaint of the deceased child’s uncle, Naveed was arrested and is currently in police custody.

Arham’s uncle said that the child’s neck was scarred and there were signs of injuries.

The hospital administration said that the body of the child has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for autopsy and later it will be shifted to the morgue.

Earlier this month, the dead body of a missing child was found from the water tank of a house in Karachi’s Korangi.

A seven-year child who went missing from his house on February 1 morning was found dead in the afternoon from a water tank at some distance from his home.

