Karachi-bound PIA aircraft escapes accident

KARACHI: A Karachi-bound aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped an accident on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources at the airport said the aircraft travelling from Sharjah to Karachi suffered a bird strike but the pilot of the plane managed to land it safely at Jinnah International Airport.

Also Read: Istanbul-bound plane suffers bird strike at Lahore airport

They said the plane’s front part and right wing suffered damage as a result of the bird strike.

The aircraft has been grounded for repair.

Also Read: Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

The sources said incidents of bird strikes have increased of late as two PIA aircraft have been struck by birds in the past 24 hours while more than five planes reported bird strikes in a week’s time.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!