Karachi boy humiliated for speaking Urdu in School

KARACHI: A private school in Karachi’s North Nazimabad came under fire after a video was uploaded on social media, claiming that the teachers have humiliated a student by painting his face black for speaking Urdu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the father of the victim – identified as Musa Atif – posted a video on Twitter, claiming that the teachers of a private school in North Nazimabad have painted this child’s face back for speaking Urdu.

The victim’s father claimed, the administration refused to take any action on the incident despite his complaint.

After the video went viral on social media, the Directorate of Private Schools has taken action in this regard, constituting a five-member committee.

Sources told ARY News that the constituted committee would visit the school and take statements of principal, teachers and parents of the affected student. A report will be submitted within three days after completing the investigation.

