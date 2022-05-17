Karachi boy kills father, cuts body into pieces

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation, a Karachi boy was arrested for brutally murdering his father and chopping his body into pieces, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

SSP Altaf Hussain said that the Investigation police East zone started an inquiry after retrieving the body from a bag in the Afghan Kit area, Superhighway, Karachi.

The body was found from a bag in pieces on April 21, the SSP said and said the son of the deceased has been taken into custody over the brutal murder.

The boy in his initial statement to the police said that his father used to beat him and fight in the house, which forced him to take the extreme step.

On April 21, I crushed the head of my father with a slatch hammer and cut his body into pieces and threw it away in the Afghan kit area.

Last year in the month of December, Karachi police said that a woman had been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in cold blood in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh relayed that the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station.

