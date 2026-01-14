Karachi: Four-year-old boy goes missing from North Nazimabad

KARACHI: A four-year-old boy has reportedly gone missing from Fateh Bagh Park, in North Nazimabad, Block F, Karachi. The child, identified as Anas, was last seen on Sunday, January 11, while visiting the park with his relative and other kids, ARY News reported.

Authorities have registered a missing person report at near-by Police Station following the incident. Karachi police said the boy went missing while playing in the North Nazimabad park and immediate steps are being taken to trace him.

Officials have collected CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to aid in the search, and police teams are actively working to locate Anas. The boy’s family is assisting authorities in the ongoing efforts.

The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety in public spaces in Karachi, highlighting the importance of vigilance in parks and recreational areas. Police have urged anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to come forward.

Earlier, CCTV footage surfaced showing the kidnapping of a three-month-old child from Civil Hospital Karachi.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, clearly shows a man and a woman running away from the hospital in broad daylight while carrying the infant. Both suspects’ faces are clearly visible in the recording.

According to the Karachi police, the incident occurred last year on December 25. The child’s mother has since registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the abduction at the Eidgah Police Station.

According to the FIR, the mother was taking her sick child to the hospital on Christmas Day. While she was stopped at Mir Nakkah area of Karachi to bottle-feed the baby, a passing woman approached her and offered to help them get to the hospital for treatment.

Once they reached Civil Hospital, Karachi, the child received medical attention and was administered a drip. However, as the treatment concluded and the child was discharged, the woman suddenly fled the hospital while carrying the baby wrapped in a sheet.

Following the incident, the mother immediately approached the police to register a case.