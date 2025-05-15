Karachi braces for five-day heatwave conditions

Karachi is expected to remain under the grip of a heatwave for the next five days from today (Thursday), ARY News reported, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per details, PMD has issued a heatwave conditions alert for Karachiites from today.

Meteorologists have warned that humidity levels will remain between 70% and 80%, significantly increasing the discomfort index.

Due to the high moisture content in the air, the temperature is likely to feel 4 to 6 degrees higher than the actual reading.

The PMD forecasts daytime temperatures to hover around 35°C, but the ‘feels-like’ temperature may reach up to 40°C in Karachi, posing potential health risks, especially for the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and limit outdoor activities to minimize the effects of heat-related illnesses.

Precautions

Keep cool: Use air conditioning or a fan, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and keep skin wet, using a spray bottle or damp sponge and by taking cool showers.

Stay hydrated: During days of extreme heat, keep drinking water before you feel thirsty, especially if outdoors or performing physical activity.

Plan ahead: Cancel or reschedule activities for the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising and being outdoors in the heat.

Monitor the weather forecast and the Bureau of Meteorology Heatwave warnings online or via the Bureau’s app. Subscribe to receive Department of Health heat health warnings.