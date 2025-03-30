PMD predicts hot weather in Karachi during Eid holidays

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi will experience a further rise in temperature from tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to the PMD forecast, the weather is expected to remain hot and dry in Karachi today, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 37°C.

From tomorrow, the city’s temperature may rise to 38°C, with intense sunlight during the day and relatively cooler nights.

Winds from the northeast are blowing at a speed of 8 km/h, while the humidity level stands at 41%.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s air quality remains unhealthy, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 145 particulate matter, indicating high pollution levels in the city’s atmosphere.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, hot in plain areas during daytime.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-two, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad twelve, Quetta seven, Gilgit five and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while, dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eight degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus-one, Pulwama and Baramula seven degree centigrade.