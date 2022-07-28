Karachi: Bride’s brother gunned down over parking dispute

KARACHI: The residents staged a protest at Hassan Square-Liaquatabad Road after a young man was gunned down over a parking dispute during a wedding ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The protestors blocked the arterial Hassan Square-Liaquatabad Road against the killing of the young man who was gunned down over a parking dispute outside a marriage hall. The incident took place late Wednesday night.

The suspected attacker reportedly arrived at another marriage hall to attend the wedding ceremony. One of the wedding guests opened fire at the young man following a parking dispute and fled from the scene.

Police arrested the groom from the second marriage hall. The accused was identified as Zeeshan who is a resident of Lines Area. Police said that the deceased man was the brother of siblings including his sister and a brother whose wedding ceremony was being organised there.

Comments