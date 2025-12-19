Karachi man accused of maid assault in viral video gives statement

KARACHI: A man accused of assaulting a domestic worker in Karachi’s Buffer Zone area, captured in a viral video, has released his statement, as the victim continues to allege severe torture and demands strict punishment, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Noman, claimed in Karachi that the viral video of the incident is one-sided and part of a planned conspiracy by neighbours.

He alleged that a domestic worker employed by a downstairs neighbour had assaulted his young son, which led to the confrontation.

Noman said the neighbours wanted him to vacate the house in Buffer Zone, Karachi and deliberately provoked the situation, secretly recording the video to frame him.

The accused admitted to making a mistake and stated that he is ashamed of his actions. “I accept that I was wrong,” he stated, adding that he had gone to the police himself after the incident in Karachi.

However, the domestic worker gave a sharply different account in Karachi, accusing Noman of subjecting her to brutal and unjustified violence after a verbal dispute with his wife. She alleged that she was punched in the eyes and head, pushed down the stairs and beaten repeatedly.

According to the victim, the assault in Karachi caused serious injuries, affected her eyesight and left her suffering from severe pain in her shoulder and spine. She denied the allegations of child abuse and said she was attacked without justification.

The incident, which occurred in Karachi, has sparked public outrage after videos circulated online.

Police in Karachi say investigations are ongoing, statements from both sides are being reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with the law.