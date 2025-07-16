44 Karachi building evacuated after collapse in Lyari

KARACHI: At least 44 dilapidated buildings have been evacuated following the tragic collapse in Karachi’s Lyari area that killed at least 27 and injured four.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi called to review the ongoing efforts to evacuate and demolish dilapidated buildings after the unfortunate incident of a building collapse in Lyari.

The meeting was informed that 41 dilapidated buildings had been evacuated and sealed in District South alone for the safety of occupants.

According to Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, 41 buildings were evacuated in including 10 historical ones.

The other three buildings were evacuated in District East, as per briefing by the DC East Abrar Jaffer.

It was decided that Commissioner Karachi or Director General Sindh Building Control Authority would be required for to initiate demolition of the dangerous or severely dilapidated buildings.

“Historical buildings would be demolished after consultation/consent with the Advisory and Technical Committee.”

The Karachi Commissioner has assigned four officers to conduct a survey, with Deputy Commissioner South taking on additional responsibilities. The meeting was attended by DG SBCA Shahmeer Bhutto, Deputy Commissioners from South, East, Central, and West, senior SBCA officials, and representatives from relevant organizations.

At least 27 people lost their lives when a five-storey building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, Karachi, earlier this month.