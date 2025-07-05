Karachi building collapse: 5 members of Hindu family still trapped

KARACHI: The tragic building collapse in Karachi’s old city area of Lyari has left several families devastated, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As rescue operations entered their second day, officials confirmed that the death toll has risen to 16, with more bodies recovered from beneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, at least five members of a Hindu family remain trapped under the debris. A grieving mother sat behind the collapsed structure, anxiously watching rescue efforts, hoping for any news of her loved ones- especially her daughter.

Speaking to ARY News, the woman said her daughter Geeta, along with Geeta’s husband, Rohit, and three in-laws, are still unaccounted for beneath the rubble.

Despite the tragedy, the mother said she has not lost hope. “Allah Pak kare woh sahih salamat hon” (May God keep them safe), she prayed.

The rescue officials reported that nine individuals, including five women, have been rescued in injured condition and are being treated.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that around 20 people are believed to be trapped under the debris, with rescue operations currently underway to save those still buried.

The mayor said that the rescue operation is still ongoing as teams work to ensure no one else is left trapped.