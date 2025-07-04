Karachi building collapse: CM Murad seeks immediate report from SBCA

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of building collapse in Karachi’s Baghdadi, ARY News reported.

At least five people were dead and several were injured as a six-storey residential building collapsed in Baghdadi area on Friday (today).

As per details, the Chief Minister has directed relevant authorities to submit an immediate report on the collapse and ordered rescue teams to expedite efforts to extract victims trapped under the debris.

He instructed that all injured individuals receive immediate medical assistance to ensure their safety and recovery.

Rescue operations are underway in Lyari, with officials confirming that six injured individuals have been pulled from the rubble so far. The Chief Minister was briefed on the ongoing efforts and has demanded a comprehensive update from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) regarding dilapidated structures across the city.

He stressed the urgent need to identify hazardous buildings to prevent future tragedies, underscoring that the protection of human lives is the top priority.

In a stern warning, CM Shah made it clear that negligence or lapses in addressing unsafe infrastructure will not be tolerated.

It is pertinent to mention here that a six-floor building collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

After getting information, the emergency rescue teams reached the spot and operations have been launched at the site. Five individuals including three women have been so far rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Chhipa Welfare spokesperson said five people have lost their lives and at least 20 to 25 people are still trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue authorities, an adjacent building has also sustained structural damage as a result of the collapse.

Authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts on the site.

Four days ago, a six-storey residential building in the Kharadar area experienced a partial collapse when the roof of an inter-building corridor gave way. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

