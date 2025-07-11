Karachi building collapse: SBCA officials found negligent in initial probe 

KARACHI: Police have submitted the preliminary investigation report of Karachi building collapse incident to the City Court on Friday, ARY News reported.

A building collapse in Lyari’s Baghdadi area claimed 27 lives and injured four people. The FIR was registered on behalf of an officer from the Local Government Housing and Town Planning Department.

According to the report submitted by police, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials were ‘aware’ of the building’s deteriorating condition since 2022. Despite this knowledge, no serious preventive measures were taken.

The report holds six SBCA directors and the building owner among 14 individuals responsible for the tragedy, citing gross negligence and carelessness that directly led to the collapse.

It further revealed that the structure—consisting of two segments of a ground-plus-five-floor building—was constructed in 1986 and had long been deemed dilapidated and uninhabitable. Due to the criminal negligence of the SBCA officials, one segment of the building collapsed.

Meanwhile, following Lyari building collapse and the subsequent arrests of officials and staff, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has now decided to launch a citywide operation against illegal constructions.

The SBCA has announced a decisive action plan to demolish all illegally constructed and under-construction buildings across Karachi.

The demolitions will be carried out at the expense of the property owners, and in cases of non-payment, the costs will be recovered under tax liabilities.

According to the plan, the anti-encroachment operations will begin in densely populated areas, with support from district administrations.

SBCA has assured that all safety protocols will be strictly followed during the demolitions.