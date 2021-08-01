Businesses with vaccinated workforce to be reopened from August 09: Sindh govt ‎

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday assured traders of reopening business sectors whose workforce has received COVID vaccination from August 09, ARY NEWS reported.

In a hurriedly called meeting with traders, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they would allow businesses having vaccinated workforce to operate from August 09.

“We will be facilitating traders with setting up separate vaccination centres for them,” he said as traders said that they were also assured of relief in municipal taxes and provision of interest-free loans.

The All-City Tajir Ittehad asked the provincial minister to open wholesale markets as there is less congregation in these markets.

Nasir Shah said that the government would ask the police to deal with traders in a polite manner. “I am thankful to the business community for supporting the government on the COVID situation,” he said adding that all businesses would be reopened after the implementation of the COVID SOPs.

He, however, warned that anybody challenging the writ of the government will have to face a shutdown of their shop for 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on Friday announced to impose a lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 after an abnormal surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Karachi.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during the meeting of the COVID task force that was specially attended by opposition leaders and traders.

“Lockdown would remain in place in the province from July 31 to August 08,” Murad Ali Shah said.