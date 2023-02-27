Karachi businessperson escapes ‘murder attempt’

KARACHI: A businessperson in Karachi escaped an alleged murder attempt by a security guard of his company in the Korangi area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The timely action of the police saved the life of SAK Industry owner Ali Muhammad Sheikh, as they caught the accused security guard who attacked the businessperson. Police arrested the security guard who attempted to murder Ali Muhammad Sheikh.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Sadozai told the media that the attacker was an employee of a private security guard company. CCTV footage showed the accused attacking the businessperson.

He added that the footage showed the security guard pointing the gun at Sheikh. He said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

READ: INVESTIGATORS SUSPECT ‘FOREIGN HAND’ IN KHALID RAZA’S KILLING

Yesterday, unidentified armed men killed the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools, Syed Khalid Raza, outside his residence in Karachi.

The firing incident took place in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi. Police said that the slain man was identified as Khalid Raza. Police detailed that unidentified armed men targeted Raza at the doorstep of his house.

Police added that the attackers did not take belongings after killing Raza. They said that Raza is an office-bearer of a private schools’ association. Moreover, he was the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

Following the incident, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori contacted the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and sought a report on Raza’s killing. He ordered the AIG Karachi to investigate the incident in all aspects.

Comments