Karachi by-polls: ECP to allot electoral symbols to candidates today

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will allot electoral symbols to the candidates for the Karachi by-polls on nine NA seats on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

As per details, after the withdrawal of the Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan candidates, total 84 candidates are contesting the by-polls.

Overall, 93 candidates have taken back their nomination papers. The by-polls on nine National Assembly seats from Karachi are scheduled to take place on March 16.

The seats fell vacant after the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs were accepted by the speaker NA.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

