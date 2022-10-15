Karachi by-polls: Over 5000 personnel to be deployed for security

KARACHI: The Sindh police have announced to deploy over 5,000 policemen to maintain law and order in the city amid the by-polls on two constituencies on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, over 5,000 security personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order in polling stations amid by-polls in the two national assembly constituencies.

By-polls would be held on Karachi’s NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi. The seats were deemed vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the NA Speaker Raja Perviaz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

The Karchi police told that over 1,669 policemen would be deployed in Malir and 2,780 policemen would be deployed in Korangi. Additionally, 103 female policepersons would also be deployed in the polling stations.

They added that 554 CIA and CSU personnel would also be deployed in the contituencies. SSPs would be responsible to maintain law and order on the district level, they added.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the deployment of armed forces and civil armed forces for security duties during upcoming by-polls on the NA and provincial assembly seats on October 16.

The deployment of military and paramilitary troops was notified for the security duties as a quick response force (QRF) during October 16 by-polls in eight NA and three PA constituencies.

