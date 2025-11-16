In pictures: Newly upgraded Karachi Cantt Railway Station to be inaugurated tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways has released new photographs showcasing the upgraded Karachi Cantt Railway Station following its recent renovation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped station tomorrow (Monday).

The newly upgraded first-class lounge at Karachi Cantt Railway Station offers a warm, inviting, and elegantly modern ambience with subtle touches of regional culture.

The lounge features soft, warm lighting from ceiling spotlights along with a prominent central chandelier, creating a cozy yet sophisticated atmosphere. Large arched windows let in natural light, further enhancing the spaciousness of the interior.

Beige colour Sofas with wooden armrests are arranged in small clusters to provide comfortable and private seating for travelers. A striking highlight of the design is the series of pillars adorned with traditional Sindhi Ajrak–patterned tiles, adding a strong cultural and artistic identity to the space.

Track lighting on the ceiling ensures even illumination, while wall-mounted pendant lamps bring additional warmth to individual seating areas. A centrally placed television screen near the windows offers entertainment or passenger information.

Green plants add a refreshing natural touch, and small framed artworks on the walls contribute to the refined and tasteful ambience.

Overall, the upgraded first-class lounge blends modern comfort with cultural aesthetics, offering passengers a serene, pleasant, and airport-like experience — beautifully designed and well-equipped for traveler convenience.