Man found dead at cattle market was killed by friends to loot gold: police

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three brothers allegedly behind the murder of a man whose body was found from the parking area of Karachi cattle market, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Altaf Hussain said that three suspects killed the man- who was their friend- in greed to get the gold he had purchased recently.

“The prime suspect Zainul Abideen mixed poison in the alcohol and gave it to the victim, which led to the latter’s death,” he said adding that they took away the gold purchased by the victim.

Read More: KARACHI POLICE DETAINS ‘WANTED TERRORIST’ IN INTELLIGENCE-BASED RAID

The police official further said that the suspected brothers during the probe revealed that they sold out some of the gold while melted the remaining.

We have also arrested a jeweler who purchased the gold from brothers and recovered the precious metal, he said.

Read More: TWO ALLEGED TARGET KILLERS ARRESTED BY KARACHI POLICE

It is pertinent to mention here that a 36-year-old man identified as Owais Hameed was found dead inside a car from the parking area of Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway.

According to police, several marks of torture were found on the victim’s body.