RYK’s Shazey and Shehzadi have arrived in Karachi cattle market

Shazey and Shehzadi, a pair of bulls, weighing 10 and 9.5 maunds respectively, has arrived at the Karachi Superhighway cattle market, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

As Eid ul Adha is coming nearer, the number of sacrificial animals in the market is increasing with every passing day as more than 100,000 animals have reached the market.

But hailing from Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), a pair of bulls named Shazey and Shehzadi are attracting the buyers.

The pair is taller than the others animals around. Talking to ARY News, the owner of the bulls, said he loves Shazey and Shehzadi and added they eat ghee almonds, butter and other healthy things.

He is demanding Rs1.1 million for the pair which weighs 10 and 9.5 maunds respectively.

Amid fears of virus spread, the Sindh government has established Covid vaccination and test facilities at the cattle market in Karachi in order to facilitate traders and the public coming to the place for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to details, the vaccination and test facilities were established by the Sindh health department at the cattle market and would become operational from July 06 (today).