Karachi cattle market: Three handed jail sentence for illegally awarding contract

KARACHI: The provincial anti-corruption court has handed a 3.5-year jail sentence each to three persons for illegally awarding a cattle market contract in Moach Goth, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The provincial anti-corruption court heard the case related to the awarding of a cattle market contract to the blue-eyed persons in Moach Goth – Karachi. In its verdict, the court handed a 3.5-year jail sentence each to three convicts including the municipal chairman, deputy director of taxes and the contractor.

The convicts were also fined Rs50,000 each. The accused had illegally awarded the contract of a cattle market of the municipal committee West in 2020-21 to the blue-eyed contractor which caused financial loss to the national exchequer.

When the court announced the verdict, not a single convict was present in the courtroom as all three had secured bail.

