CCTV reveals details of fatal car accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A tragic accident occurred on Saturday morning at Saba Avenue Cross, Khayaban Badar Phase 5 Extension, where an overspeeding car ran over a CBC employee, ARY News reported on Monday.

The footage of a tragic accident resulting in the death of a CBC employee – identified as Arshad alias Haji – reveals the details of the accident.

In the CCTV footage, the suspects, a boy and a girl, are seen abandoning the car and fleeing on foot after the vehicle ran over a man – an employee of CBC cleaning the road – and crashed through the wall, and gate of a bungalow in Defence Phase 5 area of Karachi.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at Darakhshan police station, while the South District police are currently searching for the suspects responsible for the death of an individual.

Police sources have revealed that the perpetrator of the incident was the son of a prominent figure in Balochistan who was illegally using the car of Imtiaz Ahmed, the project Director Establishment of Naseerabad Medical College.

Following the accident, the Chief Minister of Balochistan took strict action, issued a notification and removed Imtiaz Ahmed from his post immediately.

The issued notification stated that Imtiaz Ahmed was negligent and misused the official vehicle by allowing someone else to drive it. This action directly led to the accident in Karachi.