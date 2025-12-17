CCTV footage captures elderly man’s fatal fall into open drain in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident in Korangi No. 4, Zaman Town, an elderly man lost his life after falling into an open drain. CCTV footage obtained from the area captures the horrifying moment, showing the man struggling after his fall.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News captures the heartbreaking moment. The 80-year-old resident of Zaman Town Sector 34-3 was walking along the street when he suddenly fell into the drain. The footage shows him struggling to get out, but he was unable to free himself. The accident occurred at night, and passersby failed to notice him in time.

The deceased, identified as Kalay Khan, lived with his family in a makeshift hut in the area and earned a living by collecting and selling scrap, cardboard, and other items. CCTV footage clearly shows the unsafe conditions of the drain, which had no protective barriers, leading to the fatal fall.

Residents have blamed the Karachi mayor for the incident, citing negligence in maintaining city drains. According to locals, no official visited the site for six hours after the accident. Neither the assistant commissioner nor the deputy commissioner of Karachi came to inspect the scene, leaving the family and community in distress.

Kalay Khan is survived by eight children, and he lived in a small hut with four of them. His death underscores the urgent need for Karachi’s authorities to repair drains and install safety barriers, particularly in residential areas. Locals fear more lives will be lost if immediate measures are not taken.

This tragic event has once again put the spotlight on Karachi’s unsafe drainage infrastructure, with CCTV footage serving as stark evidence of how negligence continues to cost lives.

The incident highlights the growing dangers posed by Karachi’s unsafe drainage system, which has previously caused accidents involving children, and now, even senior citizens are at risk.