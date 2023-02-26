Karachi: CCTV shows man stealing vehicle carrying water bottles

KARACHI: In a unique theft incident, a man stole a pick-up vehicle carrying mineral water bottles in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The theft incident was caught on camera showing a man continuously roaming around a pick-up vehicle loaded with mineral water bottles in the Bahadurabad area. ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the theft incident.

It showed the vehicle stopped outside a house for water supply and the driver came out of vehicle to deliver water bottles. An unidentified man kept walking around the vehicle to get a chance for stealing the vehicle.

Later, he took the driving seat and fled from the scene.

A case was registered at the local police station. Police failed to search the stolen vehicle so far.

In another incident, three dacoits on motorcycles snatched mobile phones worth Rs4 million from a shop in Saddar mobile market in Karachi.

A case was registered at the Preedy police station.

Comments