Ceiling collapses at residential apartment in Karachi’s Saddar area

KARACHI: A ceiling collapsed at a residential apartment on the mezzanine floor in the Saddar area of Karachi, causing damage to parked cars and motorcycles, officials reported.

The incident occurred near Saddar mobile market, where the mezzanine floor ceiling suddenly gave way and fell onto the ground floor parking area. Vehicles parked below were damaged in the collapse.

Rescue teams and Karachi police reached the site promptly. One person was reportedly injured and was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment. Relevant authorities have also been summoned to assess the situation.

Officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority are expected to inspect the building to evaluate its structural safety.

The rescue operation is ongoing, and authorities are coordinating efforts to prevent further risks and ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding area.

In September 2025, Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muzzamil Hussain ordered the immediate evacuation of all dangerous buildings to ensure the protection of human lives in Karachi.

According to reports, the DG instructed that all SBCA officers must guarantee in writing that no illegal constructions take place within their respective jurisdictions.

SBCA suggests that a total of 540 buildings across Karachi have been declared dangerous. Among them, District South has the highest number with 407 unsafe structures, followed by 70 in District Central, 24 in Keamari, 14 in District East, and 5 in Malir.

Additionally, 18 dangerous buildings were identified in Korangi and 2 in District West.

The SBCA chief further stated that dozens of such structures have already been vacated and sealed after residents were evacuated.