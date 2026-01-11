Woman chained at DHA Karachi home recovered

Karachi police have rescued a woman chained inside a house located in DHA Phase 5, Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a woman who was unlawfully confined and chained to a bed in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area was rescued by police.

According to police, the victim was allegedly lured to the house by her former husband on the pretext of paying child maintenance. After bringing her inside, he reportedly restrained her with chains and fled the scene.

Police said raids are underway to arrest the suspect.

Investigating officials stated that police responded to an emergency call received on 15. When officers reached the third floor of the building and forced open the door, they found the woman chained inside a room.

The rescued woman told police that her name is Nafisa Fatima and her husband’s name is Latif.

She said she had been kept chained since around 9:30am. She added that she has three children and that a case involving the couple is currently under trial in court.

The woman further stated that her husband had called her under the pretext of giving her maintenance money before restraining her. Police officials confirmed that the victim is a resident of Sheereen Jinnah Colony.