Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire has broke out at a chemical factory located in the site area on Manghopir Road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing fire brigade officials.

As per details, the blaze erupted at a chemical factory located on Manghopir Road in the port city. Chief fire officer said six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site for rescue and relief operation upon receiving the alert.

Rescue teams are currently engaged in extinguishing the blaze, a spokesperson for the rescue services confirmed.

The affected factory and surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, police officials reported.

Karachi has recently reported a number of fire incidents including the one Gul Plaza tragedy and an electronics market.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.