Karachi boy dies after 42 days in hospital from alleged torture by teacher

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy, reportedly beaten by a teacher in Manghopir’s Aziz Brohi Goth area, has died after spending forty-two days in hospital, ARY News reported.

The child, identified as Hasan, suffered severe head trauma when the teacher allegedly struck him with a stick, fracturing his skull. During his treatment, Hasan would sometimes suddenly cry out in pain, according to hospital staff.

Doctors confirmed that the boy’s death was caused by heart and lung failure, with his brain ceasing to function as well.

Police said the incident occurred on December 3 at a local madrassa. Following the assault, authorities registered a case against the teacher, Allah Bacha, who was arrested but later released on bail for several lakh rupees.

Hasan’s parents said they will announce their next steps after completing the funeral arrangements.

In a separate incident on December 28, 2025, a 30-year-old Afghan woman and her three children were found hanged in a house in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, police said.

According to police, the bodies of all four were found at a house in Ganna Mandi, with visible marks of rope on their necks.

The victims included a 7-year-old girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old boy.

Police have taken the woman’s husband, Najeebullah, for questioning. “Najeebullah works in a vegetable market,” officials said.

Talking to ARY News, SSP East Zubair Nazir described the incident as “tragic” and said the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

He added that the family had been living in the area for quite some time and that it is too early to determine whether the case involves murder or suicide.