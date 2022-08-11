Karachi: Chinese national saved from drowning in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: A Chinese national was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea by local fishermen in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement issued today, the maritime agency said that its Sadaqat base received a distress call from local fishermen a day earlier, where they told the agency that they had sighted a man.

Read More: Drone saves boy from drowning, video goes viral

The Chinese national – identified as Zuo Xiang Wei – was sighted by local fishermen whilst he was drowning near the Phitti Creek in Arabian Sea. The agency said the individual fell from a merchant’s vessel on August 10 near Karachi harbour.

Initially, first aid was given to the rescued Chinese seafarer at the PMSA base at Ibrahim Hydri and he was later transferred to PMSA’s Headquarters for a detailed medical checkup.

Comments