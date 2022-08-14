Karachi citizen finds unique way of rainwater harvesting

A Karachi citizen namely Muhammad Amaan Khan Kakakhel found a way for rainwater harvesting by conserving millions of gallons of water and draining it into different wells during the recent monsoon season.

Heavy rains often lead to floods across the country which cause immense damage, whereas, the rainwater is conserved in various ways around the world. A Karachi citizen has adopted a rainwater harvesting technique in the recent monsoon rains.

While talking to the ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Muhammad Amaan Kakakhel said that he adopted a rainwater harvesting technique that is a successful water conservation system across the globe. The technique could also be adopted to significantly reduce water scarcity and flood disasters.

He said that the provincial capital of Sindh, Karachi, is like a concrete jungle of roads and buildings. The buildings in the metropolis are being affected as there is no water underneath their foundations.

Kakakhel detailed that they are running around 32 projects and some of them were conserving nearly 100,000 to 3 million gallons of water. The citizen added that they are managing to conserve millions of gallons of water through the rainwater harvesting technique without getting any state assistance.

