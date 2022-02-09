Karachi citizen robbed of Rs1.9mn at gunpoint outside bank

KARACHI: Dacoits have spotted and snatched Rs1.9 million from a citizen outside a private bank in Karachi who hid the cash in secret pockets of his shirt, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in DHA Phase I in which a citizen was looted at gunpoint outside a private bank when he came out of the building after withdrawing Rs1.9 million.

It was learnt that the citizen hid two packets of cash in the secret pockets of his shirt but the dacoits were aware of the hidden packets. The armed men on a motorcycle surrounded the citizen and easily manage to flee from the scene after snatching cash from him.

A few days ago, dacoits had looted Rs30 million from a citizen at gunpoint in Karachi in the vicinity of South Zone Artillery Maidan police station, however, police failed to make a single arrest yet.

In a separate incident, police arrested three citizens from outside a private bank at I I Chundrigar Road of Karachi. It was learnt that the citizens fought with a security guard for being stopped to enter bank premises to pay utility bills.

Police immediately rushed to the scene and arrested three men including the security guard. Police said that they are investigating the incident in all aspects.

