Karachi: Citizen, sacrificial animal shot during robbery bid

KARACHI: In a disturbing escalation of street crime, not only citizens but also sacrificial animals have fallen victim to bandits in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Faizan Ali, a firing incident was reported from Saeedabad where two armed robbers opened fire and injured a civilian – named Aftab – and a sacrificial animal.

The SSP Kemari stated that the police party patrolling nearby quickly responded to the scene and arrested one of the robbers, identified as Huzaifa, after an alleged encounter.

However, the second robber, named Sohail, managed to escape from the scene.

The police officials recovered a 9 mm pistol from the arrested robber.

Meanwhile, the injured cow had to be slaughtered before the Eidul Adha 2024 due to its injuries.

A case has been registered against the arrested bandit, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplice.