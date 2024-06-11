web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Citizen, sacrificial animal shot during robbery bid

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a disturbing escalation of street crime, not only citizens but also sacrificial animals have fallen victim to bandits in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Faizan Ali, a firing incident was reported from Saeedabad where two armed robbers opened fire and injured a civilian – named Aftab – and a sacrificial animal.

The SSP Kemari stated that the police party patrolling nearby quickly responded to the scene and arrested one of the robbers, identified as Huzaifa, after an alleged encounter.

However, the second robber, named Sohail, managed to escape from the scene.

The police officials recovered a 9 mm pistol from the arrested robber.

Meanwhile, the injured cow had to be slaughtered before the Eidul Adha 2024 due to its injuries.

A case has been registered against the arrested bandit, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.