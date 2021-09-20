Karachi citizens offered new facility to get new driving licences, renewal

KARACHI: Karachi citizens have been offered a new facility by the traffic police authorities to get their new driving licences and renewal without getting any pre-appointment.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Driving Licence Munir Ahmed Shaikh announced that eligible citizens could get their driving licences and renewal services without any pre-appointment.

He said that the facility could be availed at all three branches of driving licence offices in Karachi from September 23 to 24. He asked citizens to get benefit of the facility.

READ: GOVT INTRODUCES CHIP-BASED SMART DRIVING LICENCE

Moreover, the traffic police authorities have also issued directives to open driving licence branches on Saturdays for providing ease to the citizens across Sindh.

The decision will facilitate businesspersons and employees to easily get their driving licences on Saturday.

The traffic police department also introduced the online driving licence services through its android app that will schedule its appointment to avoid queues at DLS branches after getting tokens prior to giving tests.