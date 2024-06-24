web analytics
Monday, June 24, 2024
Karachi citizens hold protest against water shortage

KARACHI: Residents of Azizabad Block 2 in Karachi took to the streets in protest against the prolonged water shortage in their area from the past three months, ARY News reported on Monday.

The protestors, which included women, children, and elderly citizens, saw participants raising slogans against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

For the past three months, the residents of Azizabad has been facing severe water shortage, with residents expressing frustration over the lack of water supply.

Protesters highlighted that due to the water shortage, they are compelled to depend on water tankers operated by local mafias. “We are at the mercy of the water tanker mafia and have no choice but to purchase our share of water,” stated a protestor.

Demanded immediate action from authorities, the protestors called the KWSB for the restoration of regular water supply to Azizabad and urged the KWSB to address illegal water connections that worsen the water crisis in the area.

