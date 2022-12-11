Karachi citizens show solidarity with Pakistan Army

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi have staged a large rally to show their solidarity with the Pakistan Army and admired its sacrifice rendered for defence and prosperity of country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, hundreds of citizens staged a rally from Drigh Road to Kala Pull, expressing their solidarity with Pakistan Army and admiring the sacrifice rendered for defence and prosperity of country.

The participants, carrying Pakistani flags and banners inscribed with solidarity slogans, and gave rich tributes to armed forces and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

The speakers also, in their address, strongly condemned the handful of elements for making wrong statements against defence officials. “We are proud of our Army which has protected the borders of motherland and has given relief to the rest of people of country,” they added.

In November, numerous rallies were carried out all over Pakistan, in which the citizens criticised political parties for dragging Pakistan Army into politics.

Comments