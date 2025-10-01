IG Sindh announces heavy fines for driving without license in Karachi

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced strict penalties for motorists driving without a valid license, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the IG Sindh revealed that authorities initially considered imposing fines of up to Rs100,000 on those driving without a license. However, the Sindh government directed police not to impose such an excessive amount.

According to the new schedule, in Karachi, motorcyclists without a license will face a fine of Rs20,000, car drivers will be fined Rs30,000, and heavy vehicle drivers will be fined Rs50,000.

The police chief further highlighted that around 300,000 people in Karachi have already obtained online driving licenses. He emphasized that unless the licensing system in Karachi is improved, the overall traffic management will not see lasting reforms.

Earlier, the city’s traffic police launched phase two of their awareness campaign ahead of the upcoming e-challan system. Automated fines will soon be issued for traffic violations using digital evidence.

According to reports, the initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with traffic laws ahead of the upcoming e-challan system, which will be rolled out across the city soon.

In a key development, DIG Traffic met with representatives from outdoor advertising companies to discuss collaborative efforts.

As a result, more than 100 locations across Karachi will now feature traffic awareness advertisements.

These will include streamers, signboards, and other outdoor media displaying messages about traffic rules and road safety.

As part of the campaign, informative content including videos and images will be shared to help educate Karachi’s residents.

The goal is to make citizens of Karachi more aware of road regulations and reduce violations ahead of the e-challan launch.

Under the new faceless system, traffic violations in Karachi will be recorded using digital evidence such as photos and videos.

Automated challans will then be issued and delivered to the violator’s home via post. Citizens of Karachi will also be able to access their challan details through the official traffic police mobile app.

The traffic police has urged citizens to follow traffic laws strictly in order to avoid penalties and unnecessary hassle.