Karachi: City experiences cloudy weather, drizzling, light rain

KARACHI: The city’s various areas experience cloudy weather and drizzling since last night and early Wednesday morning.

It was drizzling in Karachi’s Lyari, Mauripur, Clifton and Baldia Town.

Various localities of Malir district received light rain and drizzling. Landhi, Korangi Shah Faisal Colony received rainfall with strong winds.

The sea breeze has also restored in the city bringing pleasant change in weather.

The Met Office has forecast drizzling in the city in the day and nighttime for next few days.

Some localities in early Wednesday morning experienced drizzling or light rainfall as cloudy weather prevails in the port city.

Maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 35 Celsius today.

Met office has predicted likely hot and humid weather in most districts of Sindh today. However, in the evening or night light rainfall or drizzling expected in coastal areas as well as in Dadu, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Khairpur districts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued caution against heavy rainfall and flooding local rain drains, streams and hill torrents in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Nowshera, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Baluchistan from July 23-24.

