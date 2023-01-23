Karachi cold wave may persist till January 26: PMD

KARACHI: Ongoing cold wave in Karachi and other parts of Sindh will persist till January 26, the Met Office stated on Monday.

Minimum temperature may drop to 6-8 degree Celsius in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, Met Office said in its weather forecast.

Minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 8.3 degree Celsius today, as northeastern winds are blowing in the city with per hour 10 kilometers wind speed.

Minimum temperature may drop to 2-4 degree Celsius in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts of Sindh, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Temperature may drop to 3-5 degree Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, while 6-8 degree Celsius in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, Met Office predicted.

People have been advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave.

Northern districts of Balochistan experiencing severe cold wave as the mercury dropped to minus-11 in Ziarat yesterday.

The weather department has predicted severe cold in the province in the ongoing week.

