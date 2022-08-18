Karachi: Commissioner bans polythene bags for 2 months

Karachi: Commissioner Karachi has ordered to ban the production, sale, and purchase of polythene bags in the city for two months, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner officer Karachi, the production, sale and purchase of polythene bags have been banned for two months.

The Commissioner has ordered the district administration to implement the ban.

Earlier on August 17, Assistant Director Environment Narowal Muhammad Ashraf banned polythene bags in the district.

A statement issued by the AD environment said that shopkeepers should ensure the use of cotton, wool or paper bags. In this regard, teams consisting of Inspector Ahmed Yar and Muhammad Naveed had been formed by the environment department, he said.

