Karachi commissioner bans public rallies, sit-ins

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday slapped immediate ban on public rallies in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued from the Karachi commissioner’s office, the ban is imposed at the recommendation of the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi in the view of prevailing law and order situation.

AIG Karachi sought a ban to protest the lives of the public in light of the prevailing law and order situation.

Acting on the request, Mr. Naqvi slapped an immediate ban on the public rallies and sit-ins

“In exercise of powers under section 144 (6) Cr. P.C, delegated by Home Department, Government of Sindh, under Notification No. SOJI/8-01(03)/2016, dated 21-05-2020, I Syed Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Division, hereby impose a complete ban on any type of protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies and assembly of more than five (05) persons within the Karachi Division, with immediate effect, for 24.3.2025,” the notification read.

Earlier in February, Karachi commissioner enforced Section 144 for two months to regulate the movement of heavy traffic within the city amid rising fatalities.

According to the official notification, the restriction aimed at to streamline the movement of heavy vehicles within Karachi’s limits to ensure public safety.

Under the new regulations, dumpers would be prohibited from operating in Karachi from 10 PM to 6 AM. However, heavy vehicles transporting construction materials will be allowed to enter designated routes.